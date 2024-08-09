PM Cancels Upcoming Central Asia Trip; Prioritizing Staying on High Alert After Earthquake

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will cancel his upcoming trip to Central Asia in order to focus on staying alert in Japan, he announced Friday.

The decision comes after the strong earthquake that struck Miyazaki Prefecture on Thursday, which prompted the Japan Meteorological Agency to issue the Nankai Trough Earthquake Extra Information.

Originally scheduled from Friday to Monday, Kishida was to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia during his trip, as well as attend a summit meeting with leaders from five Central Asian countries.