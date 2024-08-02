Northern Japan Matsuri Heralds Summer Festivals in Tohoku Region; Dancers at Morioka Sansa Odori Call Out to Bring Happiness

The Yomiuri Shimbun



Women beat their drums on the first day of the Morioka Sansa Odori dance festival in Morioka on Thursday, heralding many summer festivals in the Tohoku region. About 25,000 people from 203 groups are taking part in the four-day festival this year. Thursday’s parade was led by five dancers chosen as Miss Sansa Odori, who were followed by other dancers and drummers all clad in colorful kimono. They danced while yelling out, “sakkora choiwayasse,” a call characteristic of the festival. “Sakkora” is a call to bring happiness.