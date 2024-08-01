Home>Society>General News

Mother of Abductee Megumi Yokota speaks with South Korea Ambassador; Envoy Hopes for Progress in North Korean Kidnapping

Sakie Yokota in Kawasaki in June 2024

15:07 JST, August 1, 2024

Sakie Yokota, 88, whose daughter Megumi was abducted at 13 by North Korea, met with the South Korean Ambassador to Japan Yun Dukmin on Wednesday.

According to the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Japan, Yun is scheduled to leave his post soon. He said he hoped South Korea and Japan would continue to cooperate to resolve the abduction issue, to which Yokota expressed her gratitude. The two met in the city of Kawasaki where Yokota lives.

