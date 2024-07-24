Freight Train Derails in Yamaguchi City; No Injuries Reported but Services Disrupted on Some Lines
15:42 JST, July 24, 2024
YAMAGUCHI — A freight train derailed at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday at JR Shin-Yamaguchi Station in Yamaguchi City, resulting in some passenger services being suspended, according to West Japan Railway Co.
No injuries were reported after the first car of the 24-car train derailed at the station. However, the accident has caused services to be suspended for the entirety of the Yamaguchi and Ube lines, both of which use Shin-Yamaguchi as their terminal.
Services for the Sanyo Line between Tokuyama and Asa stations in Yamaguchi Prefecture — which includes Shin-Yamaguchi Station — have also been suspended.
