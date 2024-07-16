Home>Society>General News

15 Tokyo H.S. Students Complain of Lip Pain after Eating Spicy Potato Chips

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Metropolitan Police Department

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:17 JST, July 16, 2024

Fifteen students at a metropolitan high school in Tokyo’s Ota Ward complained of burning lips and other problems after eating a spicy brand of potato chips on Tuesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The school placed an emergency call at around 12:40 p.m. According to police, the injuries appear to be mild.

Police said that one student brought the fiery snack to school and shared it with the others. Police are investigating the incident.

