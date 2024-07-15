Home>Society>General News

Embankment Collapses Under Heavy Rain on National Highway in Izumi, Kagoshima; Road Closure Follows

Courtesy of Kagoshima National Highway Office
Earth and sand lie on a national highway in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, on Sunday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:51 JST, July 15, 2024

KAGOSHIMA – A roadside embankment collapsed on a national highway in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, due to heavy rain on Sunday, a Kyushu branch office of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry said.

According to the ministry’s Kagoshima National Highway Office, the collapsed embankment was 40 meters long and 10 meters high, and the collapse forced the closure of a 200-meter stretch of road.

