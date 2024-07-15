Embankment Collapses Under Heavy Rain on National Highway in Izumi, Kagoshima; Road Closure Follows
11:51 JST, July 15, 2024
KAGOSHIMA – A roadside embankment collapsed on a national highway in Izumi, Kagoshima Prefecture, due to heavy rain on Sunday, a Kyushu branch office of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry said.
According to the ministry’s Kagoshima National Highway Office, the collapsed embankment was 40 meters long and 10 meters high, and the collapse forced the closure of a 200-meter stretch of road.
