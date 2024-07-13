Home>Society>General News

Matsuyama Landslide: Woman Confirmed Dead after being Found in Crushed House; Rescue Efforts Continue for 2 Others

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Firefighters and police head to a search site in Matsuyama early Saturday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:03 JST, July 13, 2024

MATSUYAMA — A woman in her 80s was confirmed dead on Saturday, the day after a wooden house was crushed by a landslide in Matsuyama, according to the Ehime prefectural government.

She was considered missing, along with her husband in his 90s and son in his 40s, after their house near Matsuyama Castle was hit by the landslide in the early hours of Friday. All three were found on Saturday

Police and rescue workers are continuing efforts to recover the other two occupants of the house.

