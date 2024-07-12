9 Osaka-Kansai Expo Pavilions Completed; Jordan First to Receive One
13:19 JST, July 12, 2024
OSAKA – A total of nine Type B and C pavilions, which have been constructed on Yumeshima Island by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Expositio and leased to participating countries and regions for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, were unveiled to the press on Thursday.
One of the Type B pavilions was delivered on the day with Jordan being the first to receive a pavilion. The pavilion will be handed over to the Middle Eastern country to begin interior work and exhibition.
More than 100 countries and regions have opted for Type B and C pavilions instead of Type A, which they would construct themselves.
Type B pavilions, which are used by individual countries or regions, are one-story buildings in a row-house style, with each pavilion separated by a wall. The interior and exterior can be freely designed. Type C pavilions, which are shared among several countries and regions, have a common entrance, in an arrangement like a multi-tenant commercial facility.
