9 Osaka-Kansai Expo Pavilions Completed; Jordan First to Receive One

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A Type C pavilion, which was unveiled to reporters on Thursday in Osaka

OSAKA – A total of nine Type B and C pavilions, which have been constructed on Yumeshima Island by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Expositio and leased to participating countries and regions for the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, were unveiled to the press on Thursday.

One of the Type B pavilions was delivered on the day with Jordan being the first to receive a pavilion. The pavilion will be handed over to the Middle Eastern country to begin interior work and exhibition.

More than 100 countries and regions have opted for Type B and C pavilions instead of Type A, which they would construct themselves.

Type B pavilions, which are used by individual countries or regions, are one-story buildings in a row-house style, with each pavilion separated by a wall. The interior and exterior can be freely designed. Type C pavilions, which are shared among several countries and regions, have a common entrance, in an arrangement like a multi-tenant commercial facility.