Heavy-Rain Warnings Issued For Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Pref.; Single-Hour Rainfall Volumes Hit New Record Levels
12:31 JST, July 11, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special heavy-rain warnings for Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture on Thursday, reporting that approximately 100 millimeters of rain fell in one hour, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., in the Kikugawa area, and the same amount fell between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the Shimonoseki area, a record high volume in such a short time.
The Shimonoseki Meteorological Office urged people to be on high alert for landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and rising or overflowing rivers until dawn.
The Agency also issued a tornado advisory for western and central Yamaguchi Prefecture at 1:28 a.m. The advisory was extended to the eastern and northern parts of the prefecture until after 4 a.m.
According to the West Japan Railway Company, the Sanyo Shinkansen ran at reduced speed from the first departures of the day on the upper and lower lines between Shin-Yamaguchi and Kokura Stations as rain gauges in Yamaguchi Prefecture reached the limit at which the trains can operate normally.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Bank of Japan Intends to Proceed with Policy Normalization; Currently Holds 50% of Outstanding Bonds
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- BOJ to Reduce Govt Bond Purchases
- Sony Group to End Production of Blu-ray Discs; Market Has Shrunk Due To Growth Of Hard Disk Drives, Streaming