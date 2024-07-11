Heavy-Rain Warnings Issued For Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Pref.; Single-Hour Rainfall Volumes Hit New Record Levels

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued special heavy-rain warnings for Shimonoseki, Yamaguchi Prefecture on Thursday, reporting that approximately 100 millimeters of rain fell in one hour, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., in the Kikugawa area, and the same amount fell between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in the Shimonoseki area, a record high volume in such a short time.

The Shimonoseki Meteorological Office urged people to be on high alert for landslides, flooding of low-lying areas and rising or overflowing rivers until dawn.

The Agency also issued a tornado advisory for western and central Yamaguchi Prefecture at 1:28 a.m. The advisory was extended to the eastern and northern parts of the prefecture until after 4 a.m.

According to the West Japan Railway Company, the Sanyo Shinkansen ran at reduced speed from the first departures of the day on the upper and lower lines between Shin-Yamaguchi and Kokura Stations as rain gauges in Yamaguchi Prefecture reached the limit at which the trains can operate normally.