Tokyo’s Morning Temperature Reaches 35°C; Extreme Heat Continues on Monday in Kanto, Tokai Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:22 JST, July 8, 2024

The Kanto and Tokai regions saw temperatures rise Monday morning, and by 9:40 a.m., recorded 36.3°C in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture; 35.1°C in Fuchu and Nerima Ward, Tokyo; and 35.0°C in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Mobara, Chiba Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and meteorological observatories in each region announced the expected highest temperatures: 39°C in Kumagaya and Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture; 38°C in Saitama City, Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Shizuoka City, which reached 40.0°C for the first time this season yesterday; and 37°C in central Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Nagoya, and other cities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Ministry of the Environment have issued heat stroke alerts for 24 prefectures.

