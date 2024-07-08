Tokyo’s Morning Temperature Reaches 35°C; Extreme Heat Continues on Monday in Kanto, Tokai Regions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Kanto and Tokai regions saw temperatures rise Monday morning, and by 9:40 a.m., recorded 36.3°C in Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture; 35.1°C in Fuchu and Nerima Ward, Tokyo; and 35.0°C in Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Mobara, Chiba Prefecture.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and meteorological observatories in each region announced the expected highest temperatures: 39°C in Kumagaya and Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture; 38°C in Saitama City, Odawara, Kanagawa Prefecture, and Shizuoka City, which reached 40.0°C for the first time this season yesterday; and 37°C in central Tokyo, Utsunomiya, Nagoya, and other cities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Ministry of the Environment have issued heat stroke alerts for 24 prefectures.