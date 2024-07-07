Temperature Expected to Reach 36 C in Tokyo; Govt Issues Heat Stroke Alert for 26 Prefectures

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Extremely hot weather is expected throughout the country on Sunday, especially in the Kanto and region, including Tokyo. The government has issued heat stroke alerts in Tokyo and 25 other prefectures across Japan, calling for hydration and proper use of air conditioners.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the highest temperatures on Sunday are expected to be 39 C in Maebashi and Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, and up to 38 C in Nagoya, Shizuoka, Kofu, Saitama, and other cities. In central Tokyo, 36 C is forecast.