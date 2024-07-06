Heat Stroke Alert Issued in Tokyo, 21 Other Prefectures; Specia Wind Chime Event Still Held
14:11 JST, July 6, 2024
The Japanese archipelago was hit by a high-pressure system on Saturday, and temperatures rose in many areas starting in the morning.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, 35.1 C was observed in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, 34.7 C in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, and Aisai, Aichi Prefecture, and 31 C was recorded in central Tokyo. The agency and Environment Ministry issued a “heat stroke alert” for 22 prefectures, including Tokyo.
Amid the continuing heat wave, the “Enmusubi Furin” traditional summer event, in which 1,500 wind chimes are set up to jingle in the breeze in the precincts of Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, began on Saturday. The event continues until Sept. 8 and the wind chimes will be illuminated at night.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
-
Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture
-
Tsukiji Outer Market; surviving and thriving / Professional or Not, Connoisseurs Love Tokyo’s Tsukiji Outer Market; Area Next to Former Site of Famed Market Still Shines
-
Emperor’s Role in Japan-U.K. Ties / Japan Emperor Draws on Student Days at Oxford University; U.K. Experience Helped Shape Approach to Current Duties
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- Public Outcry Over Unrelated, Inappropriate Posters in Tokyo Gubernatorial Race