Heat Stroke Alert Issued in Tokyo, 21 Other Prefectures; Specia Wind Chime Event Still Held

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Colorful wind chimes are seen at Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

The Japanese archipelago was hit by a high-pressure system on Saturday, and temperatures rose in many areas starting in the morning.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 10 a.m. on Saturday, 35.1 C was observed in Kuwana, Mie Prefecture, 34.7 C in Shimanto, Kochi Prefecture, and Aisai, Aichi Prefecture, and 31 C was recorded in central Tokyo. The agency and Environment Ministry issued a “heat stroke alert” for 22 prefectures, including Tokyo.

Amid the continuing heat wave, the “Enmusubi Furin” traditional summer event, in which 1,500 wind chimes are set up to jingle in the breeze in the precincts of Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, began on Saturday. The event continues until Sept. 8 and the wind chimes will be illuminated at night.