Japan’s New Banknotes Enter Circulation; First New Bills in 20 Years Feature Eiichi Shibusawa, Umeko Tsuda, Shibasaburo Kitasato
13:20 JST, July 3, 2024
New banknotes entered circulation on Wednesday for the first time in 20 years. The new notes were sent to various banking facilities from the Bank of Japan in Chuo Ward, Tokyo, a little after 8 a.m. on the day.
The portrait on the new ¥10,000 bill is of Eiichi Shibusawa, who is referred to as the “father of Japanese capitalism,” Umeko Tsuda, a pioneer of women’s higher education in Japan, is on the ¥5,000 bill and bacteriologist Shibasaburo Kitasato on the ¥1,000 bill.
Old banknotes can still be used as normal.
