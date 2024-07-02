Japanese Vessel Embarks for Trial Fishing in Russia’s 200-Nautical-Mile Zone; Japan to Pay ¥25 Mil. in Fishing Fees to Russia
17:58 JST, July 2, 2024
NEMURO, Hokkaido — A Japanese vessel left Hanasaki Port in Nemuro, Hokkaido, on Monday for trial fishing in Russia’s 200-nautical-mile zone for the first time in three years.
The family members of the fishermen as well as fishing cooperative executives saw off the Zenryu Maru No. 68. The 199-ton vessel will catch fish including trout and sockeye salmon, a premium fish.
After Russia banned Japanese vessels from drift net fishing in its 200-nautical-mile zone in 2016, Japan began trial fishing there under the name of resource research, with one trawling vessel operating per year.
Fishing was suspended amid Russia’s aggression against Ukraine from 2022, but it has resumed as it is the only way to fish for salmon or trout in northern waters outside Japan.
The total annual catch quota has been set at 125 tons, which includes 10 tons of sockeye salmon. Japan must also pay about ¥25 million in fishery fees to Russia.
The Zenryu Maru is scheduled to return to the port on July 21.
