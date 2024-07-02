Ferry Ran Aground in Tomakomai West Port, Hokkaido; 140 Passengers and Crew Not Injured

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The ferry Silver Breeze ran aground in Tomakomai West Port in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

The ferry Silver Breeze, 8,901 tons, ran aground at Tomakomai West Port in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, at around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday as it was about to arrive at the port.

According to the Tomakomai Coast Guard Station and other authorities, the ferry, operated by Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, was en route from Hachinohe Port in Aomori Prefecture to Tomakomai West Port when its bow section ran aground on a vanishing wave block near the port entrance.

The ferry had about 140 passengers and crew on board, but no one was injured, and there is no flooding or oil spills.