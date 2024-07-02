Ferry Ran Aground in Tomakomai West Port, Hokkaido; 140 Passengers and Crew Not Injured
11:33 JST, July 2, 2024
The ferry Silver Breeze, 8,901 tons, ran aground at Tomakomai West Port in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, at around 1:05 a.m. on Tuesday as it was about to arrive at the port.
According to the Tomakomai Coast Guard Station and other authorities, the ferry, operated by Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, was en route from Hachinohe Port in Aomori Prefecture to Tomakomai West Port when its bow section ran aground on a vanishing wave block near the port entrance.
The ferry had about 140 passengers and crew on board, but no one was injured, and there is no flooding or oil spills.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
-
Overseas Tourists’ Admission to Himeji Castle May Be Quadrupled; Raising Money to Handle Overtourism Impact
-
Doctors Who Fought COVID-19 Turn To Fighting Online Abuse; They Aim To Keep Harassment From Impeding Future Medical Efforts
-
JR Chuo, Sobu Lines resume operations (UPDATE2)
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Selection of Next Keidanren Chair to Kick into High Gear; Field Could Be Winnowed by Strength of Candidates’ Firms
- BOJ to Reduce Purchase Amount of Japanese Govt Bonds
- Keidanren Chair Talks Criteria for His Successor, Tackling Worker Shortage
- Japan Logs Largest April Current Account Surplus
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times