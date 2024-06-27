Bandai Namco to Display Life-Size Gundam at Expo Pavilion; Company’s Pavilion to Showcase World of Popular Anime Series

© Sotsu Co., Sunrise

A model of a Gundam statue to be displayed at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

A life-size Gundam statue will be on display at Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.’s pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo, the company said Wednesday.

Bandai Namco’s pavilion will showcase the world of the popular anime series “Mobile Suit Gundam.”

An artist’s image of a Gundam statue to be displayed at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo

The idea for the statue is that it will be on one knee with its arm raised above its head, a pose that is meant to symbolize the concept of “reaching out toward space and the future,” according to the company. The Gundam will be 16.72 meters high from the base to its fingertips and will weigh 49.1 tons.

The statue will reuse materials from Moving Gundam, which was on display in Yokohama until March this year, however, the Gundam at the Expo will be stationary.