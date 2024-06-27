Heavy Rains Expected in Northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Areas from Tonight through Tomorrow Morning; Japan Meteorological Agency Calls for Caution Against Landslides, Flooding
13:16 JST, June 27, 2024
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced Thursday that heavy rainfall is expected in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita prefectures in northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture from Thursday night through Friday morning, with the possibility of developing a linear precipitation zone.
The JMA called for people in the area to be on alert for landslides, flooding, and river overflows due to the increased risk of disaster from the heavy rains.
