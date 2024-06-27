Home>Society>General News

Heavy Rains Expected in Northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Areas from Tonight through Tomorrow Morning; Japan Meteorological Agency Calls for Caution Against Landslides, Flooding

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Japan News

13:16 JST, June 27, 2024

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) announced Thursday that heavy rainfall is expected in Fukuoka, Saga, Nagasaki, Kumamoto, Oita prefectures in northern Kyushu and Yamaguchi Prefecture from Thursday night through Friday morning, with the possibility of developing a linear precipitation zone.

The JMA called for people in the area to be on alert for landslides, flooding, and river overflows due to the increased risk of disaster from the heavy rains.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING