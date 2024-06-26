Home>Society>General News

Rare Arctic Wolf Cubs Born at Tochigi Zoo; Pair Are First Ones Successfully Bred In Japan

Courtesy of Nasu Animal Kingdom
The Arctic wolf cubs that were born last month

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:18 JST, June 26, 2024

Two rare Arctic wolf cubs were born last month at Nasu Animal Kingdom, a zoo in Tochigi Prefecture.

According to the zoo, it is the first time that Arctic wolves have been successfully bred in Japan. The cubs, a female and male, are both approximately 40 centimeters long; the female weighs about 3000 grams and the male weighs about 4000. They are in good health, and the zoo hopes to show them to the public in the late July.

Arctic wolves, also called polar wolves, live in far northern regions and are sometimes called “phantom wolves” due to their white fur.

