Rare Arctic Wolf Cubs Born at Tochigi Zoo; Pair Are First Ones Successfully Bred In Japan
12:18 JST, June 26, 2024
Two rare Arctic wolf cubs were born last month at Nasu Animal Kingdom, a zoo in Tochigi Prefecture.
According to the zoo, it is the first time that Arctic wolves have been successfully bred in Japan. The cubs, a female and male, are both approximately 40 centimeters long; the female weighs about 3000 grams and the male weighs about 4000. They are in good health, and the zoo hopes to show them to the public in the late July.
Arctic wolves, also called polar wolves, live in far northern regions and are sometimes called “phantom wolves” due to their white fur.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
-
Oppenheimer’s Grandson Visits Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park for 1st Time, Meets Atomic Bomb Survivors
-
Mt. Fuji Photo Spot Gets New Parking Area as Another Japanese City Takes Measures Against Overtourism
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Mexican Designer Recycles Election Ads into Tote Bags
- North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm