Residential Road Speed Limit to Be Reduced to 30 kph in 2026; Move Is Supported by Families of Traffic Accident Victims

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The site on a residential road in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, where four kindergartens were killed and 17 others were injured in an accident in September 2006.

The legal speed limit for “residential roads” – relatively narrow streets mainly used by the residents of a particular area — is expected to be reduced from the current 60 kph to 30 kph starting from September 2026 in hopes of lowering the risk of accidents for pedestrians and cyclists.

Under the current enforcement ordinance of the Road Traffic Law, the legal speed limit for roads other than expressways defaults to 60 kph unless a different limit is posted on a sign or by some other means. On May 30, the National Police Agency released a draft revision to the ordinance which would lower this limit to 30 kph for roads which do not have a center line, a separation zone or poles in the middle.

The move has prompted praise from relatives of people killed in traffic accidents that occurred on such residential roads.

“The government has finally taken a step forward,” said Yoshiaki Fukuchi of Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, who lost his daughter in an accident in September 2006.

Yuzuki, then 5, was taking a walk with other children at her nursery school and their teachers on a 6-meter-wide road in the city when a car plowed into them just before 10 a.m. The vehicle was moving at between 50 and 55 kph, and the driver was not paying attention. Of the 41 children and teachers involved in the accident, Yuzuki and three other children aged 3 to 5 were killed and 17 others were injured.

When Fukuchi later learned that the legal speed limit was set at 60 kph for the road on which the accident occurred, he found it difficult to believe: “Children use this road every day,” he said.

Following the accident, speed restrictions were imposed and safety measures were implemented for some residential roads in the city. The accident also prompted police nationwide to designate some roads as “zone 30s,” areas around schools and residences where maximum speed is limited to 30 kph.

Even so, Fukuchi has been frustrated because residential roads have continued to be the sites of accidents, such as the 2021 one in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, in which two elementary school students were killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a truck while walking home from school.

“I hope that everyone will drive at lower speeds as a matter of course so there are no more of these unreasonable accidents,” he said.

Under the NPA proposal, roads which are less than 5.5 meters wide are expected to be subject to a new regulation setting their legal speed limit at 30 kph. This would apply to about 70% of the nation’s non-expressway roads — or about 870,000 kilometers out of a total length of 1.22 million kilometers.

Last year, there were 307,930 traffic accidents, half the number in 2013, when there were about 630,000. Of the 2023 figure, however, about 24% occurred on roads less than 5.5 meters wide, almost unchanged from 10 years earlier.

According to a report compiled by the NPA in 2009, drivers are better able to respond to unexpected, sudden events — such as someone running out in front of their car — if they are moving at 30 kph or slower. A car moving faster than 30 kph is significantly more likely to fatally injure a pedestrian or cyclist in the event of an accident.

An issue that the proposed revision would need to address is that the legal speed limit would be set at 60 kph for some roads and 30 kph for others. Furthermore, if a road already has a traffic sign showing a speed limit of, for example, 40 kph, drivers are required to obey it.

This means that drivers must judge which speed limit applies to the road they are driving on, depending on factors such as whether speed signs or center lines are present. It would be highly important to make the new system widely known to members of the public.

The NPA will promulgate the revised enforcement ordinance as early as late July but bring it into effect only two years later, in order to secure enough time to ensure that the new changes will be widely known.

More pedestrians killed in Japan

The NPA’s move to lower the legal speed limit for narrower roads is supported by the fact that pedestrians in Japan are more likely to be involved in fatal accidents than those in Western countries.

The NPA has compared data from the other G7 member countries regarding the proportion of pedestrians among people who died within 30 days of being involved in traffic accidents. Japan’s figure stood at 37.1% in 2023, while the United States saw 17.4% in 2021. The 2022 figures stood at 14.9% for France and 13.2% for Germany.

In European cities, it is the often case that sidewalks and driveways are clearly separated because urban roads were traditionally used by horse-drawn carriages. In Japan, by contrast, it is not common for roads to have separate spaces for pedestrians and vehicles, because roads were long used mostly by pedestrians before being taken over by cars in modern times.