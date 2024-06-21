Baby Pallas’s Cats to Be Shown to Public at Kobe Animal Kingdom; Fluffy Kittens Belong To World’s Oldest Feline Species

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Four baby Pallas’s cats are seen at Kobe Animal Kingdom in Kobe on Thursday.

KOBE – Kobe Animal Kingdom, a zoo in Kobe, is scheduled to open its doors to the public on Friday for the first time since the birth of four baby Pallas’s cats in April.

Pallas’s cats are said to be the oldest cat species in the world. According to the facility, they live in rocky mountains from southern Siberia to Central Asia, but their population has declined in recent years.

The four kittens, which were shown to the press on Thursday prior to the zoo’s public opening, were very active, playing with each other and running around. The public can see them twice each day, from 10-11:30 a.m. and from 1:30-3 p.m.