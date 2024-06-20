Printing Process for Japan’s New Banknotes Revealed to Press Ahead of Launch; 3D Hologram Aims to Tackle Counterfeiting
13:17 JST, June 20, 2024
Ahead of the issuing of new banknotes on July 3, the National Printing Bureau showed the manufacturing process to the press on Wednesday, at its plant in Kita Ward, Tokyo.
The new banknotes have a 3D hologram as part of efforts to prevent counterfeiting. A total of 20 banknotes were printed on large-format paper, and a special machine applied the hologram. The paper was then stacked into hundreds of sheets and cut with a machine.
The portrait on the new ¥10,000 bill will be that of Eiichi Shibusawa, the industrialist known as the “father of Japanese capitalism,” and the ¥5,000 bill will feature Umeko Tsuda, founder of Tsuda College, now Tsuda University. The face of the ¥1,000 bill will be bacteriologist Shibasaburo Kitasato.
A Finance Ministry official stated that current banknotes will still be valid, warning that fraudsters may say that older notes will become unusable.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
North Korean Tankers spotted at Russia’s Vostochny Port; Brazen Oil Product Smuggling Becomes the Norm
-
Popular Tokyo Ward to Expand Ban on Street Drinking to Year-Round; Complaints of Noise, Littering against Foreigners Increasing
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
- Former Trump Aides Differ on U.S. Intl Engagement; But Elbridge Colby, Matt Pottinger Both Share Concern Over Taiwan
- Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared