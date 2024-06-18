Home>Society>General News

Premium Cherry Sold for ¥100,000 in Tokyo; Fruit Won Last Year’s ‘Largest Cherry’ Contest in Yamagata Prefecture

Courtesy of Yamagata prefectural government
A Yamagata Benio cherry which was sold for ¥100,000

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:03 JST, June 18, 2024

A single Yamagata Benio cherry produced in Yamagata Prefecture sold for ¥100,000 at auction on Monday, according to the Yamagata prefectural government.

The cherry, part of a new variety of large cherries, was auctioned at Ota Market in Tokyo. The 5L cherry, with a diameter of 34 to 37 millimeters, was sold in a paulownia wood box.

The cherries auctioned on the day were premium-grade, with diameters of 31 to 37 millimeters. The ¥100,000 cherry was produced by Yoshimi Kanehira, 76, from the city of Tendo. Kanehira was the winner of the prefecture’s “largest fruit contest” for cherries last year.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

General News Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING