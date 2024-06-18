Mt. Fuji Trail Gets Gate Ahead of New Climbing Restrictions that Take Effect on July 1

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A temporary gate is seen at the entrance of the Yoshida Trail at the fifth station of Mt. Fuji on Monday.

A temporary gate has been set up on Mt. Fuji at the fifth station of the Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi Prefecture side ahead of new restrictions on climbing the famous mountain that start in July.

The gate, which was completed Monday, is aimed at preventing overcrowding on the trail and deter so-called “bullet climbing” in which the ascent is done through the night.

The double-hinged gate measures eight meters across and 1.8 meters in height, and is constructed of metal piping and wood. The exterior is covered in dark brown cedar planks to blend in with the landscape.

During the official climbing season from July 1 to Sept. 10, the prefecture will limit the number of people passing through the gate to 4,000 per day, with a charge of ¥2,000 per person.

The restrictions will take effect on July 1. A permanent gate is planned to be installed in time for next summer’s climbing season.