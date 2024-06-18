Japan’s Odoriko, Saphir Odoriko Limited Express Train Service Canceled Due to Heavy Rain; Services Between Tokyo, Izukyu-Shimoda, Shuzenji Canceled

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Odoriko limited express train

Service on the Odoriko and Saphir Odoriko limited express trains between Tokyo and Izukyu-Shimoda, as well as Shuzenji will be canceled due to heavy rain, East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) announced Tuesday.

The canceled services are from Tokyo to Izukyu-Shimoda and Shuzenji from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and from Izukyu-Shimoda and Shuzenji to Tokyo from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on the day.

JR East advises travelers to check its website for the latest information.