88 Vietnamese Workers Put on Standby for 2.5 Months without Pay

The Yomiuri Shimbun

KOFU – Chateraise Co., a confectionery manufacturer in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, has kept 88 Vietnamese workers on standby for around two and a half months without paying them leave allowance, it has been learned.

The Vietnamese workers have residence status and have signed employment contracts with the company.

According to the company, the Vietnamese workers were scheduled to start work as early as February at a factory in the prefecture that was set to be short-staffed due to the establishment of a new factory. However, a delay in full-scale operations at the new factory delayed their start date, and the workers were forced to wait about two and a half months on average.

The company said leave allowance will be paid around early July and that all the workers are expected to be able to start work by Wednesday.