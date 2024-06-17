88 Vietnamese Workers Put on Standby for 2.5 Months without Pay
14:37 JST, June 17, 2024
KOFU – Chateraise Co., a confectionery manufacturer in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, has kept 88 Vietnamese workers on standby for around two and a half months without paying them leave allowance, it has been learned.
The Vietnamese workers have residence status and have signed employment contracts with the company.
According to the company, the Vietnamese workers were scheduled to start work as early as February at a factory in the prefecture that was set to be short-staffed due to the establishment of a new factory. However, a delay in full-scale operations at the new factory delayed their start date, and the workers were forced to wait about two and a half months on average.
The company said leave allowance will be paid around early July and that all the workers are expected to be able to start work by Wednesday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Poor Catches Spur New Hope in Salmon Farming; Kushiro Port in Hokkaido Among Regions Stepping up Salmon Farming
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times