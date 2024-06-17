Heavy Rain Forecast in Western Part of Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

A heavy rain warning for western areas of Japan has been issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rain is expected from Monday night to Tuesday morning due to unstable atmospheric conditions caused by a rain front. The JMA has warned that linear precipitation bands, which bring heavy rainfall in a short period of time, may develop in Kagoshima and Miyazaki prefectures on Tuesday night and in Kochi, Tokushima, Ehime and Kagawa prefectures on Tuesday morning.