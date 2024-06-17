Orange Smoke Seen Rising From Factory in Aichi Pref; Residents Told to Avoid Downwind Areas

Courtesy of a witness

Orange smoke rises from an auto parts processing factory in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

Orange smoke was reportedly seen rising from an auto parts processing company in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday morning.

According to the Aichi prefectural police and fire authorities, an emergency call was made reporting the possibly toxic smoke. It is believed that multiple chemicals, including nitric acid, were mixed together which may have resulted in the release of harmful gases.

More than 10 fire engines and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported, but local residents were warned stay out of nearby downwind areas.