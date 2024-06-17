Orange Smoke Seen Rising From Factory in Aichi Pref; Residents Told to Avoid Downwind Areas
12:00 JST, June 17, 2024
Orange smoke was reportedly seen rising from an auto parts processing company in Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday morning.
According to the Aichi prefectural police and fire authorities, an emergency call was made reporting the possibly toxic smoke. It is believed that multiple chemicals, including nitric acid, were mixed together which may have resulted in the release of harmful gases.
More than 10 fire engines and other vehicles were dispatched to the scene. No injuries were reported, but local residents were warned stay out of nearby downwind areas.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Drunk Captain Causes Japan Airline to Cancel Flight from Dallas to Haneda; JAL Issues Drinking Ban for Staff Rest Times
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected