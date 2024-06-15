Temperature Exceeds 35 C in Niigata, Fukui, Nagano Prefectures; Similarly High Temperatures Recorded Across Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures rose sharply in Niigata and other prefectures on Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a temperature of 35.4 C was observed in Nagaoka in the prefecture, 35.3 C in Akiha Ward, Niigata, and 35.1 C in Uonuma in the prefecture, as well as 35.0 C in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture and Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, by 3 p.m. Saturday.

High temperatures were also recorded in other parts of the country: 34.4 C in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, 34.3 C in Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Yokote, Akita Prefecture.

By 2 p.m. on Saturday, 292 locations across the country had registered temperatures above 30 C.