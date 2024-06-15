Home>Society>General News

Temperature Exceeds 35 C in Niigata, Fukui, Nagano Prefectures; Similarly High Temperatures Recorded Across Japan

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:32 JST, June 15, 2024

Temperatures rose sharply in Niigata and other prefectures on Saturday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a temperature of 35.4 C was observed in Nagaoka in the prefecture, 35.3 C in Akiha Ward, Niigata, and 35.1 C in Uonuma in the prefecture, as well as 35.0 C in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture and Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, by 3 p.m. Saturday.

High temperatures were also recorded in other parts of the country: 34.4 C in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, 34.3 C in Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Yokote, Akita Prefecture.

By 2 p.m. on Saturday, 292 locations across the country had registered temperatures above 30 C.

