Temperature Exceeds 35 C in Niigata, Fukui, Nagano Prefectures; Similarly High Temperatures Recorded Across Japan
16:32 JST, June 15, 2024
Temperatures rose sharply in Niigata and other prefectures on Saturday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, a temperature of 35.4 C was observed in Nagaoka in the prefecture, 35.3 C in Akiha Ward, Niigata, and 35.1 C in Uonuma in the prefecture, as well as 35.0 C in Sakai, Fukui Prefecture and Iiyama, Nagano Prefecture, by 3 p.m. Saturday.
High temperatures were also recorded in other parts of the country: 34.4 C in Toyooka, Hyogo Prefecture, 34.3 C in Aizu-Wakamatsu in Fukushima Prefecture and Yokote, Akita Prefecture.
By 2 p.m. on Saturday, 292 locations across the country had registered temperatures above 30 C.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
-
Fukuoka Air Traffic Controller Fails to Ask JAL Pilots to Repeat Instructions; Miscommunication Leads to Dangerous Situation at Airport
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s ¥100-Shop Market Estimated to Reach ¥1 Trillion Amid Increase in Consumer Demand Due to Inflation
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Govt Aims for 30％ Global Market Share of Japanese Next-Generation Vehicles; Inter-Company Cooperation, Collaboration Key
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Major Japanese Firms Agree to Raise Pay by 5.58%