Japan Ranks 118th in Global Gender Gap Report; Up From Previous Year
13:08 JST, June 12, 2024
Japan ranked 118th out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report 2024, up from 125th in the previous year.
The report was published on Wednesday by the World Economic Forum based in Switzerland. According to the report, the increase in number of female ministers is attributed to the improvement in Japan’s ranking.
The report, which is published every year to benchmark progress towards gender parity, uses the four categories of economic opportunities, education, health and political leadership.
Japan marked 113th in political leadership, up 5 ranks from the previous year. However it saw only slight improvement in the area of economic opportunity with 120th, because of the persistently small number of female executives in corporations.
