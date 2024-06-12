Home>Society>General News

Bear Attacks Woman in Central Japan; Woman Taken to Hospital with Head Injury

11:03 JST, June 12, 2024

A bear attacked an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday evening in Gero, Gifu Prefecture. She sustained a head injury and was later taken to the hospital.The woman was working in a vegetable field near a ryokan traditional Japanese inn when the bear attacked her from behind, according to Gero city government.

The bear, which appeared to be a cub, has not yet been spotted during patrol following the attack.

