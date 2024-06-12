Bear Attacks Woman in Central Japan; Woman Taken to Hospital with Head Injury
11:03 JST, June 12, 2024
A bear attacked an 80-year-old woman on Tuesday evening in Gero, Gifu Prefecture. She sustained a head injury and was later taken to the hospital.The woman was working in a vegetable field near a ryokan traditional Japanese inn when the bear attacked her from behind, according to Gero city government.
The bear, which appeared to be a cub, has not yet been spotted during patrol following the attack.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
-
Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
-
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected
-
Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Economy Shrinks 2% in Jan.-March
- Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
- Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan
- Tokyo District Court Rules AI Cannot Be Issued Patents; Law Recognizes Only ‘Natural Persons’ as Inventors
- Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Rocks Japan’s Ishikawa Pref.; No Tsunami Expected