Tokyo Univ. Hospital, National Medical Center Declined 16 Heart Donations Last Year; Staff, Bed Shortages Cited as Reasons

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center

The University of Tokyo Hospital declined 15 heart donations from brain-dead donors, and the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Suita, Osaka Prefecture, declined one in 2023, with both citing insufficient manpower and hospital beds, a survey has found.

The survey, which was conducted by the Japanese Society for Heart Transplantation (JSHT), included responses from 11 medical institutions that perform heart transplants.

A different survey of the University of Tokyo Hospital, Kyoto University Hospital and Tohoku University Hospital conducted by the Japan Society for Transplantation (JST) had found the institutions declined 62 organ donations — hearts, lungs and livers — from brain-dead donors last year. That survey followed a Jan. 1 report about the issue by The Yomiuri Shimbun.

The University of Tokyo Hospital in the JST survey last year reported that it had turned down 10 organ donations that year. The findings of the JSHT survey add an additional five donations to the total.

The latest revelation marks the first time a medical institution other than Japan’s three leading university hospitals for organ transplants was found to have declined an organ donation.

Among the reasons for why the 16 donations were declined, some institutions cited a shortage of staff — surgeons, nurses and other surgery staff — and a shortage of beds in the intensive care units where patients are admitted after surgery.

According to the JSHT, the hearts that were declined by the two institutions were transplanted to lower priority patients at other facilities.

In the background of institutions declining organ donations lies a concentration of recipients on waiting lists at particular hospitals and an increase in the number of organ donations.

Yoshiki Sawa, president of the JSHT, told The Yomiuri Shimbun the problem is that the number of patients waiting for organ transplants and the number of transplant surgeries is unevenly distributed among medical institutions. “The society would like to take measures to address this issue,” Sawa said.

According to a Yomiuri Shimbun tally based on publicly available data from the Japan Organ Transplant Network (JOT), of 115 heart transplant surgeries performed in Japan last year, 32 were conducted at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center, followed by 25 at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Keizo Takemi said Tuesday he will have the JOT report on the number of times all facilities performing organ transplants declined donations or the reasons for their decisions. “Based on the report, we will work to promote medical transplantation,” Takemi said at a press conference after a Cabinet meeting.