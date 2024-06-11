Semi-Private Space with Reclining Chair at Narita Airport Lets Passengers Take Quick Nap before Departure; Demonstration Test until June 28
10:50 JST, June 11, 2024
A semi-private space has appeared at Narita Airport in Chiba Prefecture, enabling passengers to take a quick nap. Users can close a set of bamboo curtains to secure their privacy. The space is intended to help passengers make the most of their waiting time before departure.
Toyota Boshoku Corp., a maker of automobile interior components, has chosen Narita Airport as the site for a demonstration test of its product, “Qualia Pod,” a circular space about 1.4 meter in diameter and 1.75 meter in height.
It has a reclining chair similar to those used in cars and features relaxing scents and music.
The Qualia Pod is available in the Narita Premier Lounge, located in the area after security check in Terminal 1. The demonstration test will continue until June 28.
