Escaped Capybara from Animal Theme Park in Nikko, Japan, Found Dead; Park Staff Retrieved Animal from Nearby Parking Lot
14:50 JST, June 7, 2024
NIKKO, Tochigi — A capybara that escaped from the animal theme park Osaru Land & Animal Town, also known as Nikko Saru Gundan Theater, was found dead at a nearby store parking lot in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.
The capybara escaped on Thursday afternoon and was found at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
According to local police, the capybara had lost some hair on its right buttock, and it appeared as if it was hit by something. Park staff were contacted by a passerby who found it, and they retrieved the animal.
Staff are looking into the cause of death.
