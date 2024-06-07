Escaped Capybara from Animal Theme Park in Nikko, Japan, Found Dead; Park Staff Retrieved Animal from Nearby Parking Lot

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Capybaras at Osaru Land & Animal Town in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, in March 2022, when they were seven months old

NIKKO, Tochigi — A capybara that escaped from the animal theme park Osaru Land & Animal Town, also known as Nikko Saru Gundan Theater, was found dead at a nearby store parking lot in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture.

The capybara escaped on Thursday afternoon and was found at 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

According to local police, the capybara had lost some hair on its right buttock, and it appeared as if it was hit by something. Park staff were contacted by a passerby who found it, and they retrieved the animal.

Staff are looking into the cause of death.