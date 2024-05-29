Home>Society>General News

Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Minami-Daito Island May 29 Evening; Wind Speed at 35 Meters Per Second

13:04 JST, May 29, 2024

The strong Typhoon Ewiniar is expected to make its closest approach to Minami-Daito Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday evening and Izu islands on Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has been raising the alarm over storms and high waves.

As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, the typhoon had moved northeast at a speed of 15 kph from the southwest of Minami-Daito Island, according to the agency. It has a central atmospheric pressure of 985 hPa and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second near its center.

It is expected to develop into an extratropical cyclone over the sea east of Japan by Saturday.

