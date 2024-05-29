Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Minami-Daito Island May 29 Evening; Wind Speed at 35 Meters Per Second
13:04 JST, May 29, 2024
The strong Typhoon Ewiniar is expected to make its closest approach to Minami-Daito Island, Okinawa Prefecture, on Wednesday evening and Izu islands on Friday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has been raising the alarm over storms and high waves.
As of 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, the typhoon had moved northeast at a speed of 15 kph from the southwest of Minami-Daito Island, according to the agency. It has a central atmospheric pressure of 985 hPa and a maximum wind speed of 35 meters per second near its center.
It is expected to develop into an extratropical cyclone over the sea east of Japan by Saturday.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
