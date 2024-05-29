Record-Breaking Heavy Rain Hits Shikoku, Kyushu Regions; 89 Locations Marked Largest Rainfall in May
12:50 JST, May 29, 2024
Record-breaking rainfall hit wide areas across western and eastern Japan on Tuesday, with Shikoku and southern Kyushu regions hit particularly hard due to a low-pressure front.
As of 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, precipitation had continued for 12 hours and measured 305 millimeters in Shigeto, Kami, Kochi Prefecture, and 176 millimeters in Hioki, Kagoshima Prefecture. The largest amount of rainfall ever for May was observed at 89 locations nationwide, mainly in western Japan, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.
Torrential Rain Expected in Southern Japan; Meteorological Agency Issues Warnings for Southern Kyushu, Shikoku, Tokai Regions
