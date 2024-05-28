Typhoon Ewiniar Expected to Approach Japan’s Daito Islands on Wednesday; Heavy Rain Warning Feared
10:50 JST, May 28, 2024
Strong Typhoon Ewiniar moved northeastward at a slow speed east of the Philippines on Monday and is expected to pass near the area around the Daito Islands in Okinawa Prefecture from late afternoon to early evening on Wednesday. The Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for caution as strong winds and high waves are predicted.
According to the agency, as of 9 p.m. Monday, the central pressure was 985 hectopascals and the maximum wind speed was 35 meters per second near the center. The typhoon is gradually gaining strength, with the maximum instantaneous wind speed in the Daito Islands region expected to reach 50 meters per second on Wednesday.
The typhoon will likely bring torrential rain to the region around Okinawa’s main island and the Sakishima Islands on Tuesday, and the agency said there is a risk of a heavy rain warning.
