Typhoon Ewiniar Forms Near Philippines; High Alert for Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Japan

The Japan News



At 9:00 a.m. on Monday, a tropical cyclone has developed into Typhoon Ewiniar near the Philippines. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, this is the seventh latest typhoon occurrence since 1951, from which statistics is available. Typhoon Ewiniar will be likely to approach Minamidaitoujima, Okinawa Prefecture on Wednesday and the agency is calling for caution.

As of 9:00 p.m. Monday, it is moving northeastward at a speed of 15kph near the Philippines, with a central atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals and a maximum wind speed of 20 meters per second near the center, according to the agency.

The stationary front near Japan could be enhanced by Typhoon Ewiniar, causing a warning-level of heavy rainfall over wide area from western to eastern Japan on Tuesday.