Wings of 2 JAL Planes Collide at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; No Injuries Reported But Flight from Haneda to New Chitose Cancelled
11:40 JST, May 23, 2024
The left wingtip of JAL Flight 503, with 328 passengers and crew on board, collided with the right wingtip of another JAL plane at Terminal 1 of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Japan Airlines Co. No injuries were reported, but Flight 503, which was departing for New Chitose Airport, was cancelled.
Flight 503 had begun backing out of its parking spot at Terminal 1 when its wing struck that of a plane which was moving forward into the adjacent parking spot.
Both aircraft are Airbus A350-900s. The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry and Japan Airlines are investigating the details of the incident.
