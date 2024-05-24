Home>Business>Companies

Extraordinary Inspection Conducted at JAL Due to a Series of Safety Issues

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Officials of transport ministry enter the Japan Airlines’ facility to conduct on-site inspection in Ota Ward, Tokyo, on Friday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:05 JST, May 24, 2024

The transport ministry began an extraordinary on-site inspection of Japan Airlines on Friday morning following a series of safety issues.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry will provide strong guidance to thoroughly implement more effective countermeasures.


