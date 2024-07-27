Home>Society>General News

Sado Gold Mine to Be Listed as World Heritage Site

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The Sado gold mine

By Tomomi Asano / Yomiuri Shimbun Correspondent

14:02 JST, July 27, 2024

NEW DELHI — The UNESCO World Heritage Committee decided the Sado gold mine site will be listed as a World Cultural Heritage site during a meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The Sado gold mine site on Sado Island, Niigata Prefecture, will be Japan’s 21st World Cultural Heritage site.

