Badger Attacks Elementary School Student, Teacher, Inflicting Minor Injuries in Iwate Pref.

Courtesy of Takizawa Elementary School

Captured badger

A badger attacked a second grader and a teacher on their way to school in Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday morning, inflicting minor injuries to both.

The badger was later captured and handed to a local hunters association.

The attack occurred near the Takizawa Elementary School in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the school and police. The female teacher in her 30s was on duty to guide children to school. The two received treatment at a hospital and went to school.