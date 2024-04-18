Badger Attacks Elementary School Student, Teacher, Inflicting Minor Injuries in Iwate Pref.
9:58 JST, April 18, 2024
A badger attacked a second grader and a teacher on their way to school in Iwate Prefecture on Wednesday morning, inflicting minor injuries to both.
The badger was later captured and handed to a local hunters association.
The attack occurred near the Takizawa Elementary School in Takizawa, Iwate Prefecture, at around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the school and police. The female teacher in her 30s was on duty to guide children to school. The two received treatment at a hospital and went to school.
