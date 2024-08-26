Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Expected to Approach Japan’s Amami Region on Tuesday or Later; Sanyo Shinkansen Expect Total or Partial Service Suspension from Wednesday to Friday

The Japan News

Powerful Typhoon Shanshan, also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, is expected to develop and move northwest, approaching western Japan and the Amami region of Kagoshima Prefecture as early as Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Heavy rain is expected mainly on the Pacific Ocean side of western and eastern Japan on Tuesday and Wednesday. The JMA is calling for caution due to the possibility of river floods, strong winds and high waves.

In the 24-hour period between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday, the typhoon is forecast to bring 200 millimeters of rainfall in the Tokai and southern Kyushu regions, 150 millimeters in the Shikoku region, 120 millimeters in the Amami region and 100 millimeters in the Kinki and northern Kyushu regions.

As of 9 a.m. on Monday, the typhoon was moving west-northwest at about 20 km/h over the sea south of Japan, and atmospheric pressure at its center was 980 hectopascals.

JR West has announced that it may suspend service along all or some sections of the Sanyo Shinkansen Line between Wednesday and Friday.

JR East announced that the Joetsu, Hokuriku, Tohoku, Yamagata and Akita Shinkansen lines are scheduled to operate normally on Wednesday and Thursday as typhoon’s predicted path has been changed.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) said that domestic flights to and from airports mainly in western Japan may be affected.