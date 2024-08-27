Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Moving Slowly East of Amami, Approaching Kyushu Region; Heavy Rains Expected in Tokai Region Tuesday

The Japan News



Powerful Typhoon Shanshan, also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, is slowly moving west-northwestward about 110 km east of Amami as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the central atmospheric pressure is 950 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed is 45 meters per second, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed is 60 meters per second.

The typhoon is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Kyushu region, with Amami and Kyushu regions feared to experience severe storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The typhoon may cause brief heavy rains in Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and Shizuoka prefectures on Tuesday.

Traffic, including the Tokaido, Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains, is also likely to be affected.