Powerful Typhoon Shanshan Moving Slowly East of Amami, Approaching Kyushu Region; Heavy Rains Expected in Tokai Region Tuesday
11:14 JST, August 27, 2024
Powerful Typhoon Shanshan, also referred to as Typhoon No. 10, is slowly moving west-northwestward about 110 km east of Amami as of 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the central atmospheric pressure is 950 hectopascals, the maximum wind speed is 45 meters per second, and the maximum instantaneous wind speed is 60 meters per second.
The typhoon is expected to strengthen as it approaches the Kyushu region, with Amami and Kyushu regions feared to experience severe storms from Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
The typhoon may cause brief heavy rains in Aichi, Gifu, Mie, and Shizuoka prefectures on Tuesday.
Traffic, including the Tokaido, Sanyo Shinkansen bullet trains, is also likely to be affected.
"Society" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Typhoon Ampil Approaching Japan
-
Typhoon Shanshan Forms, Slowly Moves Toward Japan; Govt Says Typhoon No. 10 Likely to Approach Japan Next Week
-
Strong Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected (UPDATE 1)
-
Shizuoka Pref. City Offers Foreigners Free Japanese Language Classes; Aims to Raise Non-Natives to Daily Conversation Level
-
Typhoon No. 10 Forecast to Develop; Move into Pacific Ocean South of Japan on Aug. 26
JN ACCESS RANKING
- BOJ to Mull Raising Interest Rates to 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Raise Short-term Policy Interest Rate to Around 0.25%
- BOJ Decides to Cut its Monthly JGB Purchases to ¥3 trillion by End of March 2026
- Bank of Japan to Raise Interest Rate Target to 0.25%; Govt Bond Purchases to be Halved by Early 2026 (UPDATE 1)
- Nankai Trough Megaquake Tsunami could Hit in 2 Minutes; Japan Authorities Urge Caution after Recent Earthquake