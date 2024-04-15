Areas on Sea of Japan Side, Northern Japan Log Temperatures Above 30 C; 26.8 Recorded in Central Tokyo
15:59 JST, April 15, 2024
Temperatures spiked in various parts of the country on Monday, with over 30 locations setting a new record for April.
Areas mainly on the Sea of Japan side and in northern Japan saw a sharp increase in temperatures, including three cities in Niigata Prefecture — 32.2 C in Sanjo, 30.7 in Niigata and 30.9 C in Nagaoka.
Meanwhile, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo recorded 26.8 C as of 2 p.m. while Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, was 28.4 C and Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, was 26.9 C.
