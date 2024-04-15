Areas on Sea of Japan Side, Northern Japan Log Temperatures Above 30 C; 26.8 Recorded in Central Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Japan Meteorological Agency in Minato Ward, Tokyo

Temperatures spiked in various parts of the country on Monday, with over 30 locations setting a new record for April.

Areas mainly on the Sea of Japan side and in northern Japan saw a sharp increase in temperatures, including three cities in Niigata Prefecture — 32.2 C in Sanjo, 30.7 in Niigata and 30.9 C in Nagaoka.

Meanwhile, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo recorded 26.8 C as of 2 p.m. while Kiryu, Gunma Prefecture, was 28.4 C and Ichihara, Chiba Prefecture, was 26.9 C.