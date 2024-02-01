- General News
Fire at Aichi Prefecture Thermal Power Station Traced to Fuel Storage Facility
16:10 JST, February 1, 2024
NAGOYA — The fire that broke out at a thermal power plant in Aichi Prefecture where an explosion occurred on Wednesday is believed to have started in a fuel storage facility, according to JERA, the Tokyo-based power plant’s operator.
The facility contained about 300 tons of compressed wood pellets.
According to police and other sources, the explosion and fire occurred at JERA Co.’s Taketoyo Thermal Power Station at around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
A section of the 18-story building and a conveyor belt used for transporting fuel suffered fire damage. There were no reports of injuries among the 220 or so employees and others on the premises at the time.
