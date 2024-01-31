- General News
Explosion Occurs at Taketoyo Thermal Power Plant in Aichi Prefecture; Residents Report Seeing “Black Smoke” Rising (UPDATE 1)
15:53 JST, January 31, 2024
An explosion occurred at JERA Co.’s Taketoyo Thermal Power Station in Taketoyo, Aichi Prefecture, shortly after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the local fire department.
Several residents in the neighborhood informed the fire department that there was an explosion and black smoke was rising. No injuries have been reported, and the fire department is investigating the situation closely.
According to JERA’s website, Taketoyo Thermal Power Plant is a power plant fueled by coal and woody biomass and started operation in August 2022. JERA is a power generation company jointly owned by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. and Chubu Electric Power Co.
