Water Containing Radioactive Materials Spills Over at Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Due to Earthquakes

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture

Water from the fuel pools at the top floors of the No. 7 and No. 2 reactors at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture spilled over due to strong earthquakes, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. announced Monday. No damage or leakage out of the buildings was confirmed.

According to TEPCO, when the company checked the fuel pools of reactors No. 1 through No. 7 at around 6:45 p.m., it found that water containing radioactive materials were spilled from the pools for about 10 liters from No. 2 reactor and about 4 liters from No. 7 reactor. TEPCO is measuring the radiation levels.