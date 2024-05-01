Climbing Season Starts at Hokkaido’s Mt. Apoi; Easy Climbing with Beautiful Flowers Attracts Climbers
17:33 JST, May 1, 2024
SAMANI, Hokkaido — The climbing season started at Mt. Apoi in Hidaka Sanmyaku-Erimo Quasi-National Park in Samani, Hokkaido, on April 13.
Mt. Apoi, with an elevation of 810 meters, has a relatively low peak among the steep Hidaka Mountains. It is a popular location because about 80 alpine plant species grow wild there, about 20 of which are endemic to the area.
The park is scheduled to be designated as a national park this summer. According to the town’s commerce, industry and tourism division, Mt. Apoi attracts more than 7,000 climbers every year.
The town expects that the number of climbers will increase further after the area has been fully designated as a national park.
On the opening day, a prayer service was held in front of the Mt. Apoi Geopark Visitor Center, where officials from Samani, the Urakawa Police Station and other people prayed for safety during the climbing season.
“I hope that many people will visit the area as it becomes a national park,” Samani Mayor Teruaki Araki said.
Climbers from both inside and outside Hokkaido make their way to the summit to admire the beautiful Japanese hyacinth blossoms and other plants.
A group of volunteers placed a brush to remove mud from shoes and warning signs near the start of a mountain trail to help prevent invasive plant species from being brought into the area.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Famous Weeping Cherry Tree in Full Blossom in Fukushima Pref. Town
-
Traditional Japanese Knife Store in Tokyo’s Ningyocho District Dates to Edo Period
-
Tokyo Station’s Reconstructed Domes Bring Back Prestigious Tradition; Station Building Hotel Loved by Literary Giants
-
Diamond Fuji Observed in Shizuoka Pref., Attracting Photographers
-
Vows to be ‘Ambitious’ at Hokkaido Statue Hit 100,000; Famous Quote Attributed to Sapporo Agricultural College Professor Clark Lives On
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- U.S. 7th Fleet officer Arrested on Suspicion of Stealing Sushi, Sashimi, Chicken at Kanagawa Shopping Mall; Suspect Caught Mid-Meal
- UNRWA Director Describes Catastrophic Destruction in Gaza; Says Relief Trucks Robbed, ‘People’s Hearts Destroyed’