- GENERAL NEWS
Japan’s Missing City Council Member Found Dead
16:41 JST, July 13, 2023
The 65-year-old city council member who was missing at the site of a landslide caused by torrential rains in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, has been found dead in a collapsed house.
