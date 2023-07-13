Home>SOCIETY>GENERAL NEWS
  • GENERAL NEWS

Japan’s Missing City Council Member Found Dead

The Yomiuri Shimbun
People searching for the missing man at the landslide site on Thursday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:41 JST, July 13, 2023

The 65-year-old city council member who was missing at the site of a landslide caused by torrential rains in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, has been found dead in a collapsed house.


Related Article

City Council Member Missing after Heavy Rain in Toyama Pref.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING