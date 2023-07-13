Male City Council Member Missing after Heavy Rain in Toyama Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A house collapsed in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, after a landslide in the back of the house. A male city council member is believed to be missing in the area.

Toyama and Ishikawa Prefectures have been hit by record-breaking rainfall since Wednesday night, and a male city council member who was calling for residents to evacuate in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, has gone missing.

A house was destroyed by a landslide in the area, and police and firefighters are searching for the man, believing he may have been involved.