Male City Council Member Missing after Heavy Rain in Toyama Pref.
9:37 JST, July 13, 2023
Toyama and Ishikawa Prefectures have been hit by record-breaking rainfall since Wednesday night, and a male city council member who was calling for residents to evacuate in Nanto City, Toyama Prefecture, has gone missing.
A house was destroyed by a landslide in the area, and police and firefighters are searching for the man, believing he may have been involved.
